The Hermit: Lou Ferrigno Returns To The Screen In First Horror Role

Lou Ferrigno returns to the screen in his first ever horror role. The Hermit will debut on digital and on demand platforms on March 3.

The Hermit is a new horror film coming to digital and on demand platforms on March 3, and marks the return of Lou Ferrigno to the screen. This is his first horror role, and he is joined in the film by Malina Weissman (Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events") and Anthony Turpel (Hulu's "Love, Victor"). "I'm very excited to announce my first horror film, The Hermit," said Ferrigno. "I've always been a big fan of scary movies, and I hope this one will be on everyone's list to watch!" The film is being directed by Salvatore Sclafani from a script written by William Walkerley.

The Hermit Feels Like A 2000s Horror Film

"Lou Ferrigno delivers a performance that horror fans won't see coming," adds Uncork'd President Keith Leopard, whose company is releasing the film. "The Hermit is dark, action-packed, and wildly entertaining. It's exactly the kind of bold genre film our audience loves, and we can't wait for viewers to experience it this March." Here is the official synopsis for the film: "Dragged on a vacation to the woods, teenagers Lisa and Eric's outing quickly spirals into a nightmare as they fight for their lives against an unstoppable cannibal pig farmer."

The Hermit looks like a horror film that would have been on the new-release wall when I worked at Hollywood Video in 2003. That is not a bad thing, though. I love campy horror films, and this one seems right up that alley. Good to see Lou back out there and trying something different than what he has been known for. I wish that we still had video stores. I know that direct-to-digital is the same thing as direct-to-video used to be, but there was something much cooler about scanning the wall and picking up that video box for the first time. Much cooler than just clicking play on a tile.

The Hermit debuts on digital and on demand platforms on March 3.

