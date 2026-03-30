Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid's secret

The Housemaid's Secret Snags A December 2027 Release Date

Lionsgate has officially dated the sequel to The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret, which is based on a book of the same name, for December 17, 2027.

Article Summary Lionsgate has set The Housemaid's Secret, sequel to The Housemaid, for a December 17, 2027 release date.

The film is based on the best-selling thriller novel of the same name, following a suspenseful new mystery.

Sydney Sweeney, Michele Morrone, and director Paul Feig all return, with Kirsten Dunst joining the cast.

The Housemaid's Secret was greenlit after the original film's critical and box office success.

The sequel to The Housemaid officially has a release date, and it's the least surprising release date ever. The thing about movie studios is that you're looking to make lightning strike twice, and even more so when you're looking at sequels to successful films. Lionsgate desperately needed a win at the end of 2025, and it came in the form of The Housemaid, which managed to find an audience in a very busy blockbuster season. The sequel, The Hosuemaid's Secret, was greenlit not long after it was apparent that the first film was going to be a success. Since then, we've received some casting and crew confirmations, but today Lionsgate officially announced the release date. The Housemaid's Secret will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

The Housemaid's Secret Book Summary

The Housemaid's Secret book summary from the publisher's website: "Don't go in the guest bedroom." A shadow falls on Douglas Garrick's face as he touches the door with his fingertips. "My wife… she's very ill." As he continues showing me their incredible penthouse apartment, I have a terrible feeling about the woman behind closed doors. But I can't risk losing this job—not if I want to keep my darkest secret safe…

It's hard to find an employer who doesn't ask too many questions about my past. So I thank my lucky stars that the Garricks miraculously give me a job, cleaning their stunning penthouse with views across the city and preparing fancy meals in their shiny kitchen. I can work here for a while, stay quiet until I get what I want.

It's almost perfect. But I still haven't met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I'm sure I hear her crying. I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I'm doing laundry. And one day I can't help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything…

That's when I make a promise. After all, I've done this before. I can protect Mrs Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe.

Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It's simply a question of how far I'm willing to go…"

The Housemaid Secret was officially greenlit at the beginning of January 2026, following the box office and critical success of the first film. At the time, we only had confirmation that Sydney Sweeney would be returning, but by March 2026, it was confirmed that director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine would also be returning. Michele Morrone is also set to reprise his role, and Kirsten Dunst also joined the cast. It currently doesn't have a release date.

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