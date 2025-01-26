Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games Star Confirms He Won't Be Returning for the Next Film

The actor who played President Snow in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes confirms he won't be back for the next film.

Article Summary The Hunger Games star Tom Blyth confirms he won't return for "Sunrise on the Reaping," which jumps 45 years ahead.

Blyth jokes about missing the crew and suggests prosthetics could help him reprise his iconic President Snow role.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" shifts focus to a young Haymitch Abernathy battling odds in the Second Quarter Quell.

The gripping novel is set for release on March 18, 2025, with a film adaptation slated for November 20, 2026.

After seeing a younger version of President Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, many wondered if the star attached to the role might appear once more (with a few modifications, of course).

However, while speaking to Variety about the potential to reprise his role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, actor Tom Blyth revealed that, despite his interest, he won't be returning. Blyth tells the outlet, "[Rachel Zegler] and I are not going to be in this one because the next one takes place 45 years after ours did. It makes me sad because I miss everyone involved. I did text [director Francis Lawrence] the other day, and he said, 'I miss you.' And I said, 'Well, prosthetics are really great these days. It wouldn't be that hard to make me look 65.'"

What We Know About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The official blurb for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel: Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

The novel is slated for release on March 18, 2025. The film adaptation is expected to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

