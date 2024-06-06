Posted in: Books, Lionsgate, Movies, Pop Culture | Tagged: the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: Book In 2025, Film In 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the next entry in the franchise. The book will be released in March 2025, and the film in November 2026.

Article Summary Announcing The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping book for March 2025 and film for November 2026.

Lionsgate confirms the return of producer duo Jacobson and Simpson, and director Francis Lawrence.

New prequel will delve into the Second Quarter Quell, with Suzanne Collins at the storytelling helm.

The prequel is set to feature Hamish's character, previously played by Woody Harrelson.

No one should be surprised that another installment in The Hunger Games is coming out. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes book sold pretty well and was critically well-received. The movie did exceptionally well finding an audience outside of existing fans despite seeming like it would be completely unapproachable. While at CinemaCon this year, Lionsgate hinted that another movie could be on the way, but it wasn't clear if that meant another book was also on the way. It seems that we are indeed getting both. According to a press release sent out by Lionsgate, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping book will be released on March 18, 2025, while the movie adaptation has snagged a November 20, 2026 release date. A November release worked out really well for the film last time, so it isn't surprising that they want to do it again. Producer Nina Jacobson, alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, will produce the film, and Francis Lawrence is in talks to direct it. Jacobson and Simpson have produced all six films while Lawrence has directed the last four; don't fix what isn't broken. There currently isn't a cast set for the film.

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star," said Fogelson. "We couldn't be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."

"From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I'm very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026," said Suzanne Collins.

So this is another prequel film, this time focusing on the character of Hamish, played by Woody Harrelson in the original slate of films. We're not going to say, "Who asked for this?" because it turns out the star of the previous film in the franchise, Rachel Zegler, did, in fact, ask for this in 2021 and is collecting her laurels today on social media.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!