The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Adds 4 More To The Cast

Lionsgate has confirmed that four new cast members have joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as tributes.

Production on the film is set to begin soon, with release slated for November 20, 2026

New cast members include Rada Rae, Percy Daggs IV, Laura Marcus, and Jhaleil Swaby as tributes

Sunrise on the Reaping follows the intense lead-up to Panem's Second Quarter Quell Hunger Games

The supporting cast for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping continues to fill out, and production is set to start soon. We have a little under a year and a half before the film comes out, so it's not surprising that Lionsgate needs to get this thing rolling. You don't want to rush post-production work because that's how you get wonky VFX work, not to mention that's also how you burn out VFX workers who are already underpaid, and audiences are much less forgiving if your special effects don't look top-notch. Lionsgate has been struggling a bit in the last few years, but The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was an undeniable hit, so you know this one will have the full support of the studio behind it. In a press release sent out by Lionsgate today, they confirmed four new cast members have joined the cast as tributes: Rada Rae, Percy Daggs IV, Laura Marcus, and Jhaleil Swaby.

Rae will star as Wellie, tribute from District 6, Daggs stars as fan favorite Beetee's brilliant son and a tribute from District 3, Marcus stars as Silka, the career tribute from District 1, and Swaby will star as Panache, a career tribute also from District 1.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

