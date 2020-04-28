The King of Staten Island Skips Theaters For VOD Release June 12th

The King of Staten Island, the new Judd Apatow film starring Pete Davidson, will now be the latest film to skip a theatrical release. It was initially set to open in theaters on June 19th. It will soon hit VOD digital services on June 12th, one week earlier. The comedy now joins fellow funny films American Pickle, My Spy, and Lovebirds in heading straight to streaming. The King of Staten Island was one of the last remaining films to have still a release date set for June, hoping to be a part of the ramp-up of theaters slowly reopening. After the successful release of Trolls World Tour to VOD, it looks like Universal changed their minds. Deadline reported the news.

The King of Staten Island is Personal For Davidson

In the comedy/drama, "Davidson plays Scott, who has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was 7. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys—Oscar (Ricky Velez), Igor (Moises Arias) and Richie (Lou Wilson)—and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life."

The King of Staten Island is a personal story for Davidson, who's father was a firefighter who passed away on 9/11. The cast of the film is solid, and there is excitement around Apatow returning to the director's chair for the first time since 2015's Trainwreck. We shall see if that translates to views when the film goes live on June 12th.