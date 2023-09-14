Posted in: Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged:

The Lando Disney+ Show Is Now Reportedly A Film

The Lando series for Disney+ is pulling a reverse Obi-Wan Kenobi and is reportedly pivoting from a series to a feature film.

Another day, another Disney+ show is changing course. However, this one isn't being outright canceled or anything like that, but the only reason it isn't is likely because the words "star" and "wars" are somewhere in the universe the show is in, and if that weren't the case, this one would be on the cutting room floor too. While Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed by the brain rot box office standards of 2018, there was one aspect that everyone seemed to love across the board: Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Even those who didn't like the movie at all liked what Glover did with the character and the performance, taking an established character and making his own while remaining recognizable. It's much harder to do than people realize. Nearly three years ago, during the absolute insanity of the Disney Investor Day in 2020, Glover was returning to bring Lando to the smaller screen in a series that would air on Disney+. However, things haven't exactly been moving quickly since then.

Following the release of The Rise of Skywalker at the end of 2019 and the idea that Star Wars fatigue could have set in, the company has been focusing on the streaming series ever since. Star Wars has been absent from the big screen ever since. Still, we did get some content over on Disney+, including the excellent Andor and the first season of The Mandalorian, and the more mixed bag of The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the latter two seasons of The Mandalorian. The Lando series did not get any movement, and people were unsure if it would happen at all. Just last month, we got word that Stephen Glover was stepping in as a new writer for the Lando series, and today we have learned from Stephen (via Deadline) that, much like Armor Wars over at Marvel Studios, they are pivoting away from a streaming series and to a feature film.

"It's not even a show," the three-time Atlanta Emmy nominee revealed in an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. "The idea right now is to do a movie. … Right now, because of the strike, it's like [a game of] telephone."

PTFO SOURCES: The new Star Wars show about Lando Calrissian — made by Donald Glover and @Steve_G_Lover — is not supposed to be a show. It's a movie. 👀 Full episode: https://t.co/IQzGDgbQSb pic.twitter.com/byp60HRZ6k — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) September 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So much like everything else, Lando remains in limbo until studios like Disney and Lucasfilm pay writers and actors livable wages and end the strike. This sounds like the move isn't 100% official yet, but that is the direction Stephen wants to take now that he is working with his brother on the Lando Star Wars project.

