The Legend of Zelda: First Look At Link And Zelda Released

Nintendo and Sony Pictures have released some first-look images of the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda.

Bo Bragason stars as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth takes on the role of Link in the adaptation.

Filming is underway, with reactions trending positive as fans eagerly await more updates on the production.

Directed by Wes Ball, The Legend of Zelda live-action film is set for release on May 7, 2027.

Nintendo and Sony Pictures decided that attempting to hide what their leads look like in costume for the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, as filming officially kicks off, is not worth it. When it comes to properties like this with a ton of hype behind them and even more fan speculation, attempting to get ahead of any leaks and making sure that the fans' first impression isn't a blurry set photo is the way to go. A few set photos made their way online a couple of days ago, so it's not surprising that Nintendo released three images showing off stars Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link on the Nintendo Today app and the official Nintendo X/Twitter account for everyone to see.

"This is Miyamoto. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link. Filming is on track for the film's release on May 7, 2027. It will take a while until the release, so we would be grateful if you would wait patiently and look forward to it."

This is Miyamoto. Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting, with Bo Bragason-san who will play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san who will play Link (1/2). pic.twitter.com/fbadNgaDqY — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Judging from social media, the reactions are trending on the positive side so far, but this film is going to be under a fan microscope until the credits roll on the release date.

Everyone Will Be Totally Normal About The Legend Of Zelda Film

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered; as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, which had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including the fact that Sony will distribute the movie because sometimes the universe is funny. In July, it was confirmed that Bo Bragason was cast as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth was cast as Link. Now that the casting announcement is out of the way, you can all continue to be Totally Normal And Calm about this film. The Legend of Zelda began filming in November 2025 and currently has a release date of May 7, 2027.

