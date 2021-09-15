Welcome To The Blumhouse: The Manor Trailer Debuts

Welcome To The Blumhouse will return to Amazon Prime Video this October with a new run of films, and the trailers for all four have been released. The fourth film that saw its trailer released is for The Manor, starring horror icon Barbara Hershey. Set at an assisted living facility, this one sees Hershey experiences a sinister force that nobody at the home believes her about. This one is directed by Axelle Carolyn, and the trailer for The Manor, along with the really cool poster for the film, can be found below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Manor – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKIhdhesFTk)

The Manor Will Close Out Welcome To The Blumhouse This Year

"A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davison), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith's frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it."

Of all the Welcome To The Blumhouse films in this cycle, this is the one I am most unsure about. I love Barbara as much as anyone, she is a treasure, but this one does nothing for me compared to the other three films. I am more than willing to be wrong. Welcome To The Blumhouse: The Manor will debut on October 8th on Amazon Prime Video.