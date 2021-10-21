The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Calls Herself "Marvel Trash"

Marvel Studios has a lot of exciting projects coming from great creatives in the coming years, and one of those projects is The Marvels from director Nia DaCosta. What was initially called Captain Marvel 2, the movie got renamed in May of this year to put the emphasis that we were not only getting Carol Danvers but also Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were going to be significant players in the movie. DaCosta recently spoke to Inverse and was asked about her research going into the film in terms of the comics.

"I like to call myself Marvel trash," she said. "Actually, my friends call me that. I will go see all the movies. Even if it's bad, I'm like, "Well, there are some good things about this." I grew up with the comics. I grew up watching the Spider-Man cartoon and the Fantastic Four. I knew a lot about the Marvel universe in general."

"But my research was going into the history of Carol Danvers first and foremost, because it is a crazy wild ride, what they did to her in the comics in the '80s, " DaCosta continued. "And then with Monica, she's really fun, her origin story and her introduction in the comics. I tried to not get overwhelmed because, as with most comic book heroes, there are like seven different origin stories and there's different power sets that kind of contradict and don't really overlap well. It was really choosing what's been established already in terms of the MCU and then what's going to work, most compellingly, for our story. You read enough so you can stop reading, in a way."

Girl, same; I am also Marvel trash. I sometimes have Bad Marvel Movie Nights where I just watch all of the bad movies like the first two Fantastic Four movies, the director cut of Daredevil, and other such movies that don't have the best reputation. I appreciate someone else who is willing to call themselves Marvel Trash.

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. It will be released on February 17, 2023.