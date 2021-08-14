The Marvel's Star Brie Larson Teases "A Lot Of Juicy Things Happening"

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo in December. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman was directing, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life. By May of 2021, we found out that there was a title change to The Marvels, and we got a new logo. Zawe Ashton joined the cast as the villain, and Samuel L. Jackson recently confirmed on social media that he would be returning as well. Star Brie Larson was recently interviewed by Sirius XM (via ComicBook.com) about being on the set and the truly insane world that Marvel builds for their movies.

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson said. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

When asked if she could tease anything about the story of The Marvels, Larson artfully dodged the question but said that we are really going to like what DaCosta is going to make for us.

"Gosh, so much going on, so many juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about," said Larson. "But boy, oh boy, is it good and you're going to be very excited about it."

Larson went on to praise DaCosta for what she is bringing to the film and explained she really just loved the pitch that DaCosta had for The Marvels the moment she walked in the door.

"She's amazing, she's awesome and cool and clear. The thing that I loved about her too is that she gave the best pitch. That's the thing that I love about it; she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy she's guiding this and I'm thrilled."

Filming for The Marvels is underway, which considering its November 11, 2022 release date, it very much should be. However, there is concern about the spiking COVID-19 numbers due to the Delta variant. Disney held firm on Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings not getting a hybrid release despite the rising numbers. The Marvel Machine is exactly that, a machine, and they can't keep putting things off. We can hope that the set of The Marvels and other Marvel productions don't see any infections or delays, but there is still a chance that this one might not make that release date. We'll have to see.