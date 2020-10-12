The Matrix 4: Another Industry Changing Film Says Jessica Henwick

Sometimes it's hard to put exactly into words just how much the Wachowski sisters changed the action movie game back in the day with The Matrix. It changed the entire industry and basically invented an entirely new way of shooting action scenes. To this day it's a movie cited not only for its themes and style but for that game-changing technology. Lana Wachowski is once again in the director's seat for The MAtrix 4 and while we don't know much about the movie right now we can expect some new game-changing elements. Jessica Henwick got the chance to speak to ComicBook.com this weekend and talked about some of the new tech she saw on set.

"There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," Henwick says. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

The Matrix 4 is now one of the rare movies impacted by COVID-19 that actually had its release date moved up. In the latest round of Warner Bros. date reshuffling, The Matrix 4 went from April 2022 to December 22, 2021. The movie was in the middle of shooting when the pandemic hit but reports said they were a decent way through production. It seems Warner Bros. is confident they can get through post-production in the next fourteen months. So far The Matrix sequels haven't really been able to recapture the magic of the first one; it'll be interesting to see if this latest entry can.

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. It will be released on December 22, 2021.