The Batman to 2022, The Matrix 4 to 2021, and More Date Changes

We all knew this one was coming. It's time for the new release date game in the era of COVID-19! Earlier today, the news broke that Dune was being pushed back from December 2020 to October 2021, which really isn't that surprising considering the circumstances. There isn't enough room at the box office for Tenet to do well with virtually no competition; the last thing Warner Bros. needed was Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 opening within days of each other. That new October 1, 2021 date for Dune has been officially confirmed and was the same date for The Batman, so we all knew it was just a matter of time before we got a massive date shift for Warner Bros. releases. Since the United States has refused to get its shit together and wear their damn masks, almost everything got delayed save for one movie that got moved up, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DC properties are the first ones we're going to tackle. The Batman, which dropped its first footage during the DC FanDome event in August, has moved from October 1, 2021, to March 4, 2022. The Ezra Miller starring Flash movie has moved from June 3, 2022, to November 4, 2022, which gives them more time to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans. Shazam: Fury of the Gods has moved from November 4, 2022, to June 2, 2023. Black Adam, which has been in varying levels of development hell for years and is actively casting, has been removed from the schedule altogether.

In terms of non-DC properties, the only movie to move up their release date is The Matrix 4, which has gone from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. The Minecraft movie has also been removed from the schedule entirely. As for Wonder Woman 1984, DC and Warner Bros. are sticking to their guns with the December 25 release date, but we all know how fast these things can change. There is also no word on whether or not Fantastic Beasts 3 will keep its November 12, 2021 release date.