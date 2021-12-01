The Matrix Resurrections: New Spot Teases a Glitch and Ticket Sales

Warner Bros. is kicking up the marketing for The Matrix Resurrections as we go into the final weeks before the movie comes out. They released a new trailer or TV spot, it's about a minute long, and it has some new footage, and it also has some old footage as well. It talked about the concept of a glitch and what that means in The Matrix. We also know when tickets are going on sale when is on the sixth. How much more is Warner Bros. going to release of this movie, or are they going to keep it pretty close to the chest? We'll have to see.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Matrix Resurrections – Deja Vú – Warner Bros. UK & Ireland (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnCM-0hS6XY&ab_channel=WarnerBros.UK%26Ireland)

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.