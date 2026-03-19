Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2: Radio Silence On Engineering Perfect Blood Canons

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett are continuing on their journey to always improve blood canon technology.

Article Summary Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett discuss advancing blood cannon technology in Ready or Not 2.

The filmmakers share insights on experimenting with new tech, including the immersive Snorricam camera rig.

Radio Silence reveal their ongoing quest to find fresh ways to drench both cast and set in horror movie blood.

Horror continues to lead movie innovation, with directors always striving for bigger, bolder practical effects.

Last summer, we got the awesome opportunity to interview 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle, and one of the questions we asked that Boyle seemed to really enjoy answering was about the new technology he got to use on the set of the film. He explained to us that horror is often where new tech and techniques are explored. Since then, we've asked director Nia DaCosta the same question, and when we were presented with the opportunity to interview Ready or Not 2: Here I Come directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, aka Radio Silence, the same question.

"The blood cannons, I feel like on every movie we explored, which apparently is now everything, everything we make, we seem to continue to engineer and perfect the technology around putting blood on actors, faces, and bodies," Gillett explained. In the time we were preparing this interview for publication, Searchlight published a featurette on the blood canons, so now we have visuals to go along with what they are describing.

"I find new ways to cover people in blood," Bettinelli-Olpin added.

"I do think too, I mean, there's some new tools, some tools that are new to us, but probably not new tech like the Snorricam, which was a big part of that first opening shot of them, something that we've never used," Gillett said.

"Oh, that was very cool," Bettinelli-Olpin said, and watching these two have a conversation about this, it's very clear why they have chosen to direct together. The back and forth is seamless.

"Baby's first Snorricam," Gillett said. A Snorricam is, according to the official website, a "body-mounted camera rig that locks the camera's perspective to the actor—capturing immersive, emotionally charged point-of-view shots. As the actor moves, so does the camera, mirroring their motion and physical presence directly to the screen."

"I didn't know that's what it was called," Bettinelli-Olpin said, and neither did we, thank you, Google.

"I think that, you know, we're always looking to surprise ourselves in new ways. And there were definitely a handful of little opportunities on this to, to do that," Gillett said. The world of horror continues to be the place for innovation, including innovating different ways to cover your cast and sets in as much blood as possible.

Look for more from our interview with Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett later this week, along with interviews with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Elijah Wood.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It will be released on March 20, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!