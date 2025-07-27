Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Lilo & Stitch, lilo and stitch

Lilo & Stitch Star Discusses Her Character's Evolution

The actress behind Nani in the live-action Lilo & Stitch film discusses her character's updated (and necessary) story arc.

Article Summary Sydney Agudong discusses Nani's new journey in the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation.

The film updates Nani's arc, focusing on her tough choice to leave the island for growth and change.

This version explores real-world challenges, sacrifice, and family ties in island communities.

Nani's evolving story adds fresh emotional depth, resonating with both critics and fans of Lilo & Stitch.

Upon theatrical release, the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch quickly managed to generate praise for its attention to source material and for bringing heartfelt updates to the beloved animated classic. Among the most personal is the reimagined arc of Nani, Lilo's fiercely protective older sister. While the original 2002 film kept Nani grounded on the island of Kaua'i as she juggled caretaking responsibilities, the new version explores a narrative shift: what it means for Nani to leave the island and pursue something that requires change.

Now, in a recent interview with Forbes, Sydney Agudong, the actress portraying Nani, opened up about why that change felt emotionally resonant.

Lilo & Stitch Star on Nani's Departure

"I felt like I understood where Nani's heart was. I understand sacrifices that way, and I wanted to pay homage and tribute to those types of people who were in my life. Being an older sister and seeing that, I almost felt like I wanted to do this as a love letter to my sister," she shared. She also emphasized the emotional and cultural nuances of Nani's journey, particularly how it reflects real-life challenges faced by island communities. "Family is a huge thing. It's really tough to understand something when you're outside and vice versa. It's constantly changing. What is tough is that there are not a lot of people who get the opportunity to [leave the island]."

The character's updated storyline offers a deeper lens into the realities of generational responsibility and the bittersweet nature of sacrifice. While still rooted in the themes of family and identity that made the original so enduring, this version adds new layers of complexity and relatability—especially for viewers who understand the weight of leaving home in search of something more.

With the film already receiving strong praise from critics and audiences alike, Nani's evolving journey has quickly become one of its more talked-about elements. In a story already centered on belonging, this take on Nani reminds audiences that love sometimes means letting go—even when the island is calling you home.

Lilo & Stitch is available to rent and purchase across all digital platforms now.

