The Mean One Releases On Blu-ray & Digital Next Week

The Mean One comes to VOD, digital, and Blu-ray next week, as Art The Clown himself plays a murderous version of The Grinch.

The Mean One, a horror take on the ageless story The Grinch, is coming to VOD, digital, and Blu-ray next week on October 3rd. It stars Art The Clown himself, David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher. The film was directed by LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler. This made some noise when it was released in 2022, and a sequel is being bandied about. What a time we are living in, with all of these beloved characters like The Grinch, Winnie The Pooh, and more getting the horror treatment. Below, you can find the trailer, poster, and synopsis for The Mean One.

The Mean One A New. Holiday Horror Classic?

In the audacious horror parody, The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but when he launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster. David Howard Thornton (TERRIFIER 2's Art the Clown) further cements his presence in horror history with this newly iconic slasher villain. Holiday aficionados who think they know The Mean One are in for a very big surprise

I haven't seen this yet, but a few people I know went to the theater to see it, and they had a ball with it. At the end of the day, that is all these parodies are trying to be: entertaining and a way to pass 90 minutes or so. The only question is: do you watch this at Halloween or Christmas?

