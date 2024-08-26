Posted in: Comics, Current News, Movies, TV | Tagged: Chris Callahan, Misplaced

Chris Callahan's Comic The Misplaced to be a Live Action Animated Film

Chris Callahan's comic book from Source Point Press, The Misplaced to be a Live Action Animated Film

Article Summary Chris Callahan's comic, The Misplaced, is being adapted into a live-action-animation hybrid film.

Production begins this autumn by Coral Studios, with industry experts like Ryan Kavner and Rich Mori involved.

The Misplaced tells a dark supernatural tale of love and desperation through multiple planes of existence.

The film aims to blend live-action performances with animated elements while retaining the comic's atmospheric essence.

The Misplaced by TV graphic designer turned comic book creator Chris Callahan was a comic book published by Source Point Press in 2019. The final issue came out in 2020 about the time when everything went to hell. Talking of which… that's kinda what the comic is about. And it is now set to be adapted into a live-action-animation hybrid film, with principal photography slated to begin late this autumn from newly established Coral Studios, with Ryan Kavner, producer on the current season of American Horror Stories and post supervisor on Agent Carter joining Coral Studios to work on the project. As well as producers Rich Mori and Ariel J. Fulcher.

"What if paradise wasn't as it seemed? A tragic journey to the new world… Two souls separated by death… After a fatal shipwreck, James finds himself dissatisfied with the tedious machinations of eternity in the afterlife. A journey to discover the truth of his wife's disappearance reveals a terrible secret even Knowledge can't explain. To find The Misplaced, one spirit must return to the land of the living. But faced with a world he doesn't remember, will James find the help he needs to uncover the truth of immortality? Will a mysterious woman finally lead him to Anna… or to his own destruction? The Misplaced is a dark supernatural tale of love and desperation that spans several planes of existence.."

Chris Callahan was nicknamed a "Poor Man's Dave McKean," as The Misplaced was nominated for an Ignatz Award for "Outstanding Series." And now, five years after it launched, The Misplaced aims to "retain the graphic novel's atmospheric essence while utilizing cutting-edge technology to blend live action performances with animated elements seamlessly."

Chris Callahan said "Considering the long road to get here, health battles and all, seeing 'The Misplaced' transition from page to screen in such an innovative format is a dream come true. Watching other creatives like Matt Novack [Miracle Workers, Harley Quinn] take what I did and breathe new life into it doesn't seem real. And with a producer like Rich Mori that loves the challenge of telling a story others might deem too challenging to shoot? Hard to not feel anything but blessed coming to work each day."

The collaboration between the four is intended to continue past The Misplaced into future projects.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!