The Mitchells vs the Machines Co-Writer on Shifting His Focus to TMNT

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe reveals why he won't be returning for The Mitchells vs the Machines sequel.

Article Summary Jeff Rowe shifts focus from The Mitchells vs the Machines sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles projects.

TMNT: Chrome Alone 2 short debuts ahead of the highly anticipated Mutant Mayhem sequel.

The Mitchells vs the Machines 2 moves forward with new directors and writers for a 2026 production start.

Paramount officially confirms TMNT: Mutant Mayhem 2, with Shredder joining for a 2027 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey will soon be playing in front of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, giving fans another look at the animated world that grew out of the popular Mutant Mayhem flick. This time around, the seven-minute short sends the brothers to New Jersey after a shady toy company cashes in on their newfound fame, dropping during a time when fans are already waiting for a full-fledged Mutant Mayhem sequel.

Now, in a new interview about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey, original The Mitchells vs the Machines co-writer Jeff Rowe confirmed that his attachment to TMNT is actually the primary reason he won't be returning for The Mitchells vs the Machines sequel. Rowe explains, "I'm all Turtles all the time now. They're my sons. They're my bosses. They are my family. [Chuckles] That's my whole life. But Mike and Guillermo [Martinez], who was our head of story, and is one of the funniest, warmest, best storytellers, I know he's going to do a great, great job with it, and I'm excited to see what happens."

Everything We Know About The Mitchells vs the Machines 2 and Mutant Mayhem 2

In October, it was officially confirmed that Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are now moving forward with co-directors Guillermo Martinez, who served as head of story on the first The Mitchells vs the Machines, alongside The Bad Guys 2 co-director JP Sans. The sequel's screenplay comes from Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux Logelin, and production for the animated film is expected to begin in early 2026.

On the TMNT side, Rowe's plate is still undoubtedly full. At the time of its release, Mutant Mayhem drew strong reviews and major box office traction (over $100 million during its run), and as a result, Paramount Pictures has already ordered a follow-up feature that includes the iconic character known as Shredder, currently set for theatrical release on September 17, 2027.

Sure, the upcoming sequel to The Mitchells vs the Machines might not have the entire original creative team in the driver's seat, but at least we are in a place where both animated projects still have a chance to live on.

