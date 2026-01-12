Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: #dumpstarwars, lee cronin, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, The Mummy, Warner Bros

The Mummy: Lee Cronin's New Take Releases First Trailer

Warner Bros, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster have released the first trailer for Lee Cronin's remake of The Mummy. It hits theaters in April.

Article Summary The Mummy returns with a new vision from director Lee Cronin, hitting theaters on April 17.

Starring Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón, and May Calamawy in leading roles.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster team up to reinvent Universal's classic monster for modern audiences.

Mixed buzz surrounds the film after early screenings, but hopes remain high for this legacy horror icon.

The Mummy is returning to theaters this April, from director Lee Cronin. It stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón, and May Calamawy, and is the next stab at reinventing the classic Universal Monsters for a new era by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. The Invisible Man succeeded, but last year's The Wolfman was a huge failure all around. This one is releasing from Warner Bros, coming off a wild 2025 for the company, to say the least. Randomly over the weekend, some on social media claimed that early screenings of this have not gone well.

The Mummy For A New Generation. We Trust Lee Cronin

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before," he said in a statement to THR in December. "I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and frightening," The Mummy has had his share of projects over the years. It started with Boris Karloff in 1932, and the monster appeared in six films. Then, in the 90s and 2000s, Brendan Fraser starred in a very popular trilogy of films, turning them into an action series and modern serials, if you will. A five-film franchise based around the Scorpion King from those films also started then. Finally, the Dark Universe began and ended with The Mummy in 2017, starring Tom Cruise.

Well, there you go. I am not sure that the trailer is going to do anything to change anyone's mind, especially those who took what was shared on social media. As long as this is better than The Wolfman, I will be happy. Man, that was one terrible film. I love the legacy horror icons, and want nothing but the best for them, and Cronin has not steered me wrong yet. We shall see.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy will open in theaters on April 17.

