The Mythical Zarude Debuts in Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

A new Mythical Pokémon is making its way into the world's most popular media franchise. Zarude, a Dark/Grass-type, will make its debut in the upcoming film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. It will also debut in the trading card game with the Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage Expansion, followed by its release in the current generation of the main series games, Sword and Shield, this November.

In their official announcement of Zarude's arrival, the Pokémon Company International spilled the details of the upcoming film, which will be the 23rd total:

"Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle" tells the story of Koko, a young boy raised by Pokémon, and the creation of a new bond between humans and Pokémon. ​Deep in the jungle, far from any human settlement, is the Forest of Okoya—a Pokémon paradise forbidden to outsiders and protected by a strict code of rules.​ In this jungle lives Koko, a human boy who has been raised as a Pokémon by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Pokémon. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokémon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the Forest of Okoya, the bonds between Pokémon and human—as well as the love between parent and child—will be put to the test.

The trailer, which starts with a stunning Shiny Celebi in the opening frame, is now on YouTube for eager fans to watch. Both Shiny Celebi are getting a plush, currently live in the Pokémon Center. Other Pokémon that pop up in the trailer are Flygon, Whimsicott, Cherubi, and many more.

For Pokémon fans getting hyped for the release of Zarude, it has already made its debut in the latest Pokémon Trading Card Came expansion. The TCG's latest, Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, is available for purchase at retailers as well as the Pokémon Center. This set has introduced a new kind of card, "Amazing Pokémon," which gives certain Pokémon extra flair with dazzling rainbow backgrounds that extend outside of the frame.

Finally, those who play the main series games will be able to get Zarude through an upcoming special Sword & Sheild event. The Pokémon Company International announces:

Trainers will be able to receive Zarude in their Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game by signing up for Pokémon Trainer Club email notifications by November 20, 2020. Trainers who register in this way will receive a Pokémon Trainer Club email containing a distribution code for Zarude on December 11, 2020.

Zarude will not be able to be encountered in the game otherwise. All trainers will receive this Pokémon with the following specs:

Type: Dark/Grass

Level: 60

Ability: Leaf Guard

Moves: Close Combat, Power Whip, Swagger, Snarl