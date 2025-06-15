The Naked Gun: New Poster Released, Official Trailer Drops Tomorrow

It might be the middle of June, but that doesn't mean we aren't looking toward the end of the summer in terms of movie releases. August is always such a weird time of the year. While the dead season in January feels like it has more or less fallen by the wayside, August is still more or less stuck in the self fulfilling prophecy of "no one goes to the movies, so won't release anything, so no one goes to the movies, so we won't release anything," and so on. This August has some heavy hitters in the wings, but The Naked Gun remake could be one of those sleeper hits if it manages to work. At the end of the summer and after such a busy July, this is looking like the kind of mindless fun everyone could really need. Paramount Pictures dropped a new poster today with the official trailer set to debut tomorrow.

The Naked Gun: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston. The Naked Gun will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.