The New Character Posters For The Strangers – Chapter 2 Are Awesome

Well, this is a surprise. When Lionsgate announced that they were doing an entire trilogy of prequel films for The Strangers, even horror fans were a bit hesitant. The reason the first movie worked so well was the lack of explanation or motive. "Because you were home," was the answer when asked "why they are doing this. Any explanation would just render these characters less frightening because there would be an attempt to assign motive or reason, eventually (even if the trailer tries to act like they aren't going to assign motive). The first film, The Strangers – Chapter 1, was released last summer, and no one seemed to like it. While critics can be harsher on some genres of horror, the 44% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks volumes. However, movies two and three are done, and regardless of any possibility of diminishing returns, The Strangers – Chapter 2 will be released in September.

So for Lionsgate to come in and drop three of the best character posters of the entire year for this film specifically is absolutely baffling. You all know how much we appreciate a well-designed poster, and these are so clean-looking. They line up well together, easily forming one cohesive image. They have some pretty excellent visual storytelling with the shoes and the reflections. Is it a bit heavy-handed and obvious? Sure, but who cares? We have visual storytelling on posters! There isn't even a ton going on in these posters, so it's not like you have to do a lot to create good posters. At the time of writing, these three posters are the best thing to come out of this new trilogy of films, and unless The Strangers – Chapter 2 or 3 make a significant jump in quality, they might remain the best thing to come out of this trilogy.

The Strangers – Chapter 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they've started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

The Strangers – Chapter 2, directed by Renny Harlin, stars Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath. It will be released on September 26, 2025.

