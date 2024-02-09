Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

The New Jurassic World Film Is Still Looking For A Director

The talks between David Leitch and Universal have broken down as the studio continues the search for a director for the new Jurassic World film.

Article Summary David Leitch's talks to direct the new Jurassic World film have collapsed.

Deadline reports the split was amicable, with creative differences cited.

Jurassic World: Dominion's billion-dollar success ensures a new sequel.

David Koepp is on board writing, with a planned release of July 2, 2025.

We got word earlier this week that the new Jurassic World film from Universal Pictures might have found its director, and it was someone who made a lot of sense. David Leitch has worked with the studio on more than one occasion, and they seem to have enough faith in The Fall Guy, which is set to come out in May. However, it sounds like things aren't going to work out. According to Deadline, the talks between Universal and Leitch have broken down, and the search for a director continues. Deadline's sources are saying that "the parting was amicable and that ultimately, the studio and Leitch had different visions for the film." That isn't surprising considering that these two have a major film coming out, and they wouldn't want things to look contentious before the major marketing push has even started. At the moment, no one seems to know who else is on the shortlist, but considering the release date and how long it takes to film these things, we should expect an announcement sooner rather than later.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. However, there aren't any other details at the moment and a July 2, 2025 release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!