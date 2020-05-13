The New Mutants Finally Has a New Release Date

Oh, The New Mutants. When COVID-19 began to impact the movie industry, there were some movies where it felt like we were kicking a production when it was already down. No Time To Die got delayed after it had a rough ride to get to the big screen. It looked like the Uncharted movie was finally going to get off of the ground. The Flash movie was reportedly set to start filming this month when all of the delays hit. Then there is The New Mutants, which has just had unfortunate timing since day one. One of the last gasps of the X-Men movies before the studio got sold to Disney; it seemed that no one knew what to do with the property. It missed its 2018 release date, and many people thought it was sitting finished on a shelf somewhere. It wasn't until this year that we found out that the movie wasn't actually complete. Director Josh Boone revealed that the film was only 75% complete.

The movie got a fresh April 2020 release date, and the marketing was kicking up. It looked like things were looking up for the little X-Men movie that could until COVID-19 came and shut and everything down. The New Mutants was among the first of Disney's films to get delayed, but unlike other productions, The New Mutants didn't get a release date. Some people were wondering if it was going to go straight to a streaming service. The official twitter account put those rumors to bed today.

So it sounds like the plan is for this movie to come out in theaters August 28th which is still a bit of a gamble. At the moment, there are rumors that LA County could have stay home orders that last several more months, and I cannot see the movie industry reopening without the LA market. If LA doesn't reopen, then there is a good chance that a market like New York wouldn't either. We just don't know if things are going to be normal enough to go back to the movies by July or August, but it looks like Disney and 20th Century Studios are betting on it. At least for now.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It has a release date of August 28th, at least for now.