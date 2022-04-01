The Northman: Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe Howled at the Moon While Naked

The Northman comes out later this month, and the more we see of it, the more we like the look of it. Or maybe we just really like the last two movies that director Robert Eggers has done. We are also getting a lot of Ethan Hawke in the coming months as well. He's the main antagonist in Moon Knight, we get to see a really nasty side of him in The Black Phone in June, and we get to see him as a Viking king in The Northman. Hawke was excited about the movie because it meant he got to reunite with Willem Dafoe. According to a new profile on Hawke in GQ, they got to shoot a scene that entailed Viking acid and howling naked at the moon.

"We have one amazing scene. We get naked and do some kind of Viking acid and howl at the moon together. And oh my god, if you have to be naked and howl at the moon, he's a great person to do it with."

Good to know, Ethan. Hawke has always been an actor that likes to do movies that tend to be a little more off the cuff so it was actually more surprising to see him in something like Moon Knight than it is to see him in something like The Northman. He sounds very excited about the movie and describes like as, "It's like you found some epic Viking poem that's 700 years old and brought it to life," he says. We're very into that as well. We also got a new international poster for The Northman from IMP Awards as well.

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. It will be released on April 22, 2022.