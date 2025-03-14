Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: Ryan Hurst Has Joined The Large And Impressive Cast

The Odyssey is currently in production, and the cast continues to grow. They have added Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst to the cast in an unknown role.

Article Summary Ryan Hurst joins the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in an undisclosed role.

Christopher Nolan returns to Universal, adapting The Odyssey, releasing on July 17, 2026.

Hollywood's most exciting talent, including Zendaya and Matt Damon, are attached to this epic.

Riding high from Oppenheimer's success, Nolan leverages IMAX technology for this mythic saga.

If you've spent some time on social media in the last couple of days, you have probably seen set photos from The Odyssey. It seems that absolutely no one has a lid on that set, which is a shame considering how much value Christopher Nolan puts into the theatrical experience. You would think he, above everyone else, would want the first impression of his film to be the final version that is up on screens. Either way, you might be able to avoid them if you try, but they haven't been filming long, so that could be a hard thing to attempt. And filming doesn't mean this massive cast isn't done growing, either. The other day, they added Cosmo Jarvis, and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they have added Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst as well.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Iddo Goldberg and Michael Vlamis have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!