Remake Of Nicole Kidman's The Others On The Way At Universal

The Others is being reborn. The 2001 film, starring Nicole Kidman and directed by Alejandro Amenabar, is being remade at Universal in partnership with Sentient Entertainment. Universal recently won a heated bidding war for the rights to the property, which back when released grossed $200 million, both because of the quality of the film and it's mega-twist of an ending. No word on if either star or director may possibly return, but my guess would be that the remake of The Others will be used as a vehicle for an up and coming duo to sink their teeth into. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Is 19 Years Long Enough To Make A Remake Of The Others?

In the original, "Grace (Nicole Kidman), the devoutly religious mother of Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley), moves her family to the English coast during World War II. She awaits word on her missing husband while protecting her children from a rare photosensitivity disease that causes the sun to harm them. Anne claims she sees ghosts; Grace initially thinks the new servants are playing tricks, but chilling events and visions make her believe something supernatural has occurred."

I have to say, I know horror these last few years have been a remake factory, but it seems way too soon to tackle this if they must. I don't really think this is necessary at all, but I have felt that way about other horror remakes in the past and been pleasantly surprised how those have gone. Could this be the same situation? Well, it will all depend on the lead. She has to be the right mix of cold and inviting, like Kidman is in the original The Others. I guess time will tell but color me intrigued, if not concerned right now.