The Parenting: Horror-Comedy with Unexpected Cast Hits MAX in March

The Parenting, a new horror comedy starring Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, and Parker Posey, premieres on MAX on March 13th.

A laugh-out-loud weekend getaway turns spooky with a 400-year-old poltergeist haunting the house.

Young couple Rohan and Josh must unite feuding parents to battle the chaotic spirit.

Fans of Parker Posey and Lisa Kudrow won’t want to miss the comedy horror mayhem.

The Parenting, a new horror comedy from director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins), will premiere on streaming as a Max Original on Thursday, March 13th. It stars Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, Parker Posey, Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn and Vivian Bang, the laugh-out-loud story follows a couple who rents a countryside house for a weekend with their parents, only to discover it's inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist, which happens a lot more often than you think.

Billed as a "hilariously terrifying comedy", The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it's up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

Okay, we have some questions. We assume the title of this movie is all about parenting, but it's about parenting… grown children? And how does anyone notice when one's grump parents become possessed? Is it any different from before in a family where everyone can't stand each other? We assume they can't stand each other, or there wouldn't be horror or comedy here. Brian Cox certainly likes to keep busy post-Succession as does Edie Falco while waiting for the Nurse Jackie return, and somebody please offer Dean Norris a regular role on their TV series post-Breaking Bad. Or is Parker Posey the one who gets possessed, too? After all, why cast her if she's not going to go doolaly? We shall tune in and find out.

The Parenting is written by Kent Sublette, the film is produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. Richard Brener, Chris Pan, David Neustadter, and Jared Ian Goldman served as executive producers.

The Parenting premieres on Max on March 13th.

