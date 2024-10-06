Posted in: Exclusive, Horror, Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Bo Bragason, Damien Lewis, Euros Lyn, exclusive, interview, kelly macdonald, lionsgate, The Radleys

The Radleys Star Bo Bragason on Supernatural Dark Comedy Thriller

Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell) spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest supernatural dark comedy thriller in Lionsgate's The Radleys.

Bo Bragason is a rising up-and-coming star in the British entertainment scene, with her start in the BBC miniseries Three Girls. She also appeared in BBC's Moving On and Netflix's Creeped Out before making her feature debut in MGM's Censor (2021). The Renegade Nell star spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest supernatural dark comedy thriller in Lionsgate's The Radleys, its themes, director Euros Lyn, and co-stars. The film follows a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.

The Radleys Star Bo Bragason on Film's Themes, Euros Lyn & Co-Stars

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'The Radleys?'

What intrigued me about The Radley is it follows the story of a suburban family in England living a supposedly normal life. After a traumatic event, the world turns upside down. It's not only a vampire film but also a film about self-discovery of personal identity, accepting sexuality, and navigating the society we live in when it is such a big thing for people to box you into a corner until you act in a certain way and repress the feelings. 'The Radleys' explores that and shows good ways to navigate it.

Did you get a chance to read Matt Haig's book beforehand? Was there anything that you did to prepare to play Clara?

I didn't read the book beforehand. When we started filming, I picked it up and started reading it, but I noticed so many changes there that it was confusing to place it all together alongside the screenplay. I decided to base some of Clara off the book but also bring new aspects to her new elements and character traits, and it's fun and scary.

How is your work in 'The Radleys' compared to previous work?

Quite a broad question; I'd say every job I've done recently has been significantly different from one another, quite the opposite in terms of genre and character themselves. I had such a good time filming 'The Radleys.' It was one month that went by quite quickly, but probably one of the best times I've had on set, being surrounded by the cast.

What was it like working with Euros Lyn and the set he ran?

He's fantastic and such a good director. You can tell because he directed 'Heartstopper,' so you could tell he's comfortable working with a younger cast. His nights are fun. I sometimes had to stop myself laughing in between takes because he'd say something. He'd be like, "Bo! Bring out your inner Lizzo!" when he'd want me to be a bit more like, "Woo!" He's so nice; you could tell he was so thoughtful and cared about the project, and you could tell he loved it. He'd come in every day, control the set, calm, good vibes all around.

Can you describe the chemistry you had with those who played your family, like Damian [Lewis], Kelly [Macdonald], and Harry [Baxendale]?

The chemistry was great. Harry is such a lovely man, everything I could have hoped for in a brother, which I don't have. I like to think of him as such. Damian and Kelly opened their arms and welcomed us in. They were so kind and generous with their advice. It was great to sit back and watch the monsters at work, although being on a set with these fantastic, seasoned actors was nerve-wracking. I felt comfortable because they made me feel comfortable. They are such wonderful humans, fantastic people I look up to, but also good friends.

Did you develop any backstory to help develop as Clara we may not have seen on screen?

From what we see in the film, you don't get to see much of who Clara is pre-vampire transformation. I stepped back into myself when I was 17, trying to get back into the mindset of being insecure and not knowing who I was. Harry and I spoke about this quite a lot, like Rowan and Clara being as cool and being known as the "freaks of the town" and trying to explore what it would be like to go to school to be considered this freak of nature. Even though you think you're normal, you don't know what's going on, and then suddenly, Boom! They know why.

The Radleys, which also stars Sophia Di Martino, Steven Waddington, Jay Lycurgo, and Shaun Parkes, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

