Neil Marshall's The Reckoning Drops its First Trailer

It looks like we'll be getting a new horror, period piece film by the ominous name of The Reckoning courtesy of a filmmaker we're all too familiar with.

RLJE and Shudder were recently able to attain distribution rights to The Reckoning for a Digital and On-Demand release next month. The film is directed by Neil Marshall, known for films like The Descent, Hellboy and Doomsday, who will make a genre comeback with this new film — setting up a period horror title that deals with the Great Plague and the witch hunts in 17th century England, because one isn't hard enough to deal with, right?

The Reckoning is described as, "After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England's most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind."

Marshall's film The Descent was able to become a very original and claustrophobic horror film that has earned a cult following, so there's definitely a lot of people who will be eagerly anticipating his next stab at the genre. The trailer appears to take the smart approach by not revealing too much of the scares or plot, which from the looks of things is already showing signs of promise as opposed to more modern advertising missteps. The Reckoning is currently slated for a release of February 21, 2021, so make sure to keep an eye out for the film, and check out the first official trailer included above!

