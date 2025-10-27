Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Running Man

The Running Man: Tickets On Sale, Survival Tips TV Spot, 5 Posters

Tickets for The Running Man are officially on sale. We also got a TV spot sharing some survival tips for contestants, and five new posters.

Article Summary Tickets for The Running Man are now on sale ahead of its November 14, 2025 theatrical release date.

Paramount Pictures debuted a new TV spot, offering tongue-in-cheek survival tips for potential Runners.

Five fresh posters for The Running Man dropped, showing off exclusive formats like Dolby and IMAX.

The Running Man ramps up holiday box office competition, with early presale numbers starting to take shape.

The third Stephen King adaptation is right around the corner, and today, Paramount Pictures announced that tickets for The Running Man are officially on sale. With ticket sales, the early box office numbers will start to look a little more solid rather than just speculation. November is a very busy month, and this film has some serious competition. It's always fascinating to see what movies manage to find an audience during the holidays. We also got a new TV spot/kind of a behind-the-scenes featurette. The cast reveals some tips we'll need to follow if we want to stand a chance of winning The Running Man. It's very tongue-in-cheek, but it's unclear how much of that tone will carry over into the film. We also got a nice little pile of posters from a bunch of different places, like Dolby, IMAX, 4DX, and more. You can buy tickers here.

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It will be released in theaters on November 14th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!