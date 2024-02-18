Posted in: Exclusive, Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: horror, Kate Lyn Sheil, magnolia pictures, Scott Haze, The Seeding

The Seeding Star Scott Haze on Physical Challenges of Desert Horror

Scott Haze (Jurassic Park Dominion) talks to Bleeding Cool about his desert horror film The Seeding from Barnaby Clay & Magnolia Pictures.

Scott Haze has accomplished a lot in his 20 years from the indie scene to blockbuster films like XYZ's Children of God (2013), Shout! Studios' Old Henry (2021), Sony's Venom (2018), and Universal's Jurassic World Dominion (2022). His latest is the Magnolia Pictures' survival horror film The Seeding, where he plays a man trapped in a desert canyon with a woman (Kate Lyn Sheil) living off-grid who is captive to a pack of sadistic boys. Haze spoke with Bleeding Cool about the grueling physical conditions of filming, working with writer-director Barnaby Clay and co-star Sheil, and the ensemble Mary Pickford biopic (Mary Pickford: Love Wild) that features him playing Charlie Chaplin and also stars Cary Elwes, Balthazar Getty, and Sophie Kennedy Clark as the title character.

The Seeding: Scott Haze on Battling Extreme Elements and Psychology

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'The Seeding?'

Haze: The unique script about 'The Seeding' intrigued me. Not many scripts are told in this format where it's a two-hander, and I get to be opposite a phenomenal actress. I appreciated Barnaby's vision. He's a first-time director, and I related to what he wants to do with the story.

What were some of the elements of that script that stood out for you as a survival tale?

What stood out to me was the desperation this man was in. The relatable feelings I had as a human thinking, what would happen if I got stranded in the desert or something happened to me, and I couldn't get a hold of my loved ones, and how would I feel? I could relate to that. I had empathy for that situation, which I related to.

Was there anything external you took in, or was there a moment in your life that helped channel you in your personal experience during filming?

I felt like I was the man in this heat many times in my life and in different ways.

How do you break down working with your cast mates and their presence on set? Was there something you guys bonded over before filming your scenes?

Kate's amazing. She was the most generous professional and scene partner I could dance with throughout the whole movie. She was giving and considerate, not to mention patient, because the circumstances were hard. We were filming under, and I can't say enough great things. She's amazing as a partner, and we'll be friends for life. The boys came from Barnaby's mad scientist casting. They were phenomenal and had such a unique point of view and perspective. We're lucky to have all those actors in the movie with us.

What does a project like this allow you to do that's not within your normal wheelhouse?

Not a lot of movies get made where there are two-handers like this. That's a unique thing where it feels like a play, and I'm in my theater now, so I came from the stage and into a film environment that resembled much of what acting is onstage. It's two people, the camera rolls, and the actors oversee bringing it to life.

Was there a sequence in the film that was most difficult for you?

The hardest thing was I had to be on prednisone for my voice. It was demanding physically in that regard. It was freezing and one of the most demanding. It gets grueling when you're shooting summer in zero-degree weather in Utah, and they're dousing you with…you must be sweaty and a t-shirt. It's all good like this. This whole moviemaking thing is not beautiful, and it's silly at the same time, right? I don't think it's that difficult with all the hard things going on in the world. If you had to in terms of the world of having to do some acting, it was challenging, but not so much compared to the greater scope of life.

I was curious about the Mary Pickford biopic you filmed. What was it like? Could you tell me about it?

I don't know much about that film. I did that film as a favor to a friend. I think the movie is coming out. I know it got re-edited a few times, and I don't exactly know what's up with that project. I know that the director, Jennifer [DeLia], is a remarkable pioneer woman, and she will go off and do amazing things. I know that.

The Seeding, which also stars Alex Montaldo, Charlie Avink, and Thatcher Jacobs, is in select theaters and available on demand. Haze will also star in Magnolia's Red Right Hand with Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell on February 23rd.

