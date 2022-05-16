Jurassic World Dominion: 19 HQ Images Features Plenty of Dinosaurs

Universal Pictures continues the push for Jurassic World Dominion as the release date creeps closer. The studio has invested a lot of money into this franchise, and while the last two have been massive, this last one is coming out after many delays. If we have learned anything coming out of COVID, it's that no franchise is too big to fail after a long break between movies. There doesn't appear to be a lot of buzz behind this latest addition to this franchise just yet, but we can expect that early screenings and reactions will start dropping sooner rather than later. We got some international posters the other day, but the official media site had a pretty massive photo dump of high-quality images from the movie as well. The latest two to three weeks will probably be the big push for this movie, even if Universal didn't seem too keen on pushing it when they had their CinemaCon presentation last month. They showed off some new footage, but it wasn't anything amazing, and it was one of those trailers where you had to pick through to try and figure out what was new and what was old.

While the first Jurassic World had a pretty much universally good reception from audiences and critics alike. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was not quite as beloved as the first movie and didn't make as much money — which is to say that it only made $1.31 billion compared to $1.67 billion. However, you have to take the years that these movies were released into account. The first movie came out in 2015, which was the start of the massive box office boom and 2018 and 2019 were the peak of it. Even before COVID-19, the numbers of 2018/2019 box office figures were unsustainable for the industry. However, this movie was greenlit with those numbers in mind. So, just how much money is this movie going to have to make to break even? We'll have to see if Universal ends up happy by the time the release date rolls around.

Summary: From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.