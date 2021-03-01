Trailer For Steven Lang/Guy Pearce Horror Film The Seventh Day Debuts

The Seventh Day is a new horror film written and directed by Justin P. Lange and starring Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, Stephen Lang, Brady Jenness, Robin Bartlett, and the great Keith David. An exorcism/religious horror film, it will open in select theaters and on-demand on March 26th. With a cast like that, there is every reason to believe this will be a competent and decent thriller, although I have to say that the trailer makes one think that it could go either way. You can see the trailer for The Seventh Day down below, along with the synopsis and poster for the film.

The Seventh Day Synopsis & Poster

"Renowned exorcist Father Peter (Guy Pearce) teams up with a rookie apprentice for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge. Starring Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, Stephen Lang, Brady Jenness, Robin Bartlett, and Keith David. Written and Directed by Justin P. Lange. Produced by Dallas Sonnier, Amanda Presmyk, Chelsea Davenport, and Kimberly Hwang."

As someone who doesn't like these types of films and thinks that The Exorcist is fine but not the be-all-end-all of the horror genre, this looks like it could be decent. I wish Guy Pearce would do more stuff, I have always enjoyed him as an actor, and it feels like I only see him in films like once every three years. I am sure that timing is off, but still. Ditto for Stephen Lang, one of the only people I can see in a still photo and still be terrified. That all bodes well for The Seventh Day when it opens on March 26th.