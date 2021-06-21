The Sparks Brothers Soundtrack Available Now From Waxwork Records

The Sparks Brothers documentary from Edgar Wright is a different beast, as anyone who has seen it can attest. A surprisingly riveting, I am almost embarassed to say that although they have been making music for five decades, I had never even heard their name until I saw the trailer for the film. It is getting some major buzz, and now Waxwork Records are presenting the soundtrack to the film, spread across 4 LP's. A staggering 42 songs are in this release, which is pressed on pink and black & white marbled color vinyl. You can see the full details of the release down below.

The Sparks Brothers Soundtrack Details

"Formed five decades ago, Sparks is a pop rock band comprised of two brothers, Ron and Russell Mael. The ever-evolving band has always stayed at the forefront of modern pop by changing their music styles and visual presentation. With 25 creative and bold albums under their belt, the pop duo has influenced and set the tone for many bands to follow. "Because Sparks went off and did completely different things, they planted the seed and others picked up on it and carried it on, as Sparks went off in another direction. They truly opened musical paths," says producer George Hencken (Soul Boys of the Western World).

Waxwork is thrilled to present the vinyl release of The Sparks Brothers as a 4xLP deluxe album package featuring 180 gram "Pink" or "Black and White Marble" colored vinyl, exclusive liner notes by Edgar Wright, and The Sparks Brothers themselves, Ron and Russell Mael, an eight page booklet, and an 11"x17" poster, all housed in a deluxe heavyweight four pocket book-style gatefold jacket with matte satin finish with design and layout by Matt Needle. The soundtrack features classic hits by Sparks, including live recordings and a lyric reading by Neil Gaiman."

You can check out the full details like the track listing and more, as well and place a preorder right here.