The Super Mario Bros. Movie Star on Sequel Additions

Actor Keegan-Michael Key offers fans a few exciting updates about what to expect from The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.

Article Summary Keegan-Michael Key teases exciting developments for The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.

Sequel promises new faces, including old favorites and deep-cut characters.

The first film grossed over $1 billion, blending nostalgia and humor.

Anticipate expanded Mario universe with intriguing new lore and Easter eggs.

We're all anticipating a return to the world of The Super Mario Bros. Movie after its entertaining cinematic debut, and thankfully, it's coming! Now, one of the popular actors associated with the film is teasing plenty of fun when the sequel hits theaters, including a selection of new faces! Here's what we currently know.

Keegan-Michael Key Talks The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Developments

In a recent interview with Men's Journal, the actor shared details about the sequel, telling the outlet, "One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world. They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs, and it's been very exciting so far. I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in, and we're going to meet some new folks. We're going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

Released in 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a resounding success, both critically and commercially. In fact, it managed to gross over $1 billion worldwide at the box office courtesy of the film's blend of nostalgia, humor, and cutting-edge animation for audiences of all ages — and a majority of critics praised its faithful adaptation of the beloved video game series, noting its ability to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Given its success, the sequel promises to build on this foundation, introducing new characters (please add Daisy) and settings that will further immerse viewers in the rich lore of the Mario universe. But what would you like to see included in the upcoming film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2? Sound off in the comments.

