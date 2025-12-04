Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the testament of ann lee

The Testament of Ann Lee: Clothed By The Sun Live Performance

Searchlight released a live performance of Clothed by the Sun, one of the original songs from The Testament of Ann Lee, performed by star Amanda Seyfried.

The Testament of Ann Lee has sparked debate on the festival circuit, dividing critics and audiences alike.

Most of the film’s music draws from traditional Shaker hymns, creating a truly unique musical experience.

Amanda Seyfried leads a story set to shake up awards season, offering something wildly different for December.

The Testament of Ann Lee is going to be the December and awards season wildcard, and we can promise you that much. The film has been a bit divisive when it was making the festival rounds, with some people absolutely loving it and others walking out of the screening. However, walking out of a screening isn't entirely uncommon at film festivals, so it's hard to hold that against films. Either way, the film is something you should keep an eye on if you're looking for something completely different this holiday season. Searchlight Pictures released a live performance of one of the original songs in the film, Clothed by the Sun, sung by star Amanda Seyfried. While this is an original song, most of the music in this film is based on or just is traditional Shakers music, which makes the whole thing unique on a completely different level.

The Testament of Ann Lee: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold (The World to Come, The Brutalist) comes the extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers. Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker's irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers. The Testament of Ann Lee captures the ecstasy and agony of her quest to build a utopia, featuring more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall (Vox Lux) and original songs & score by Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist).

The Testament of Ann Lee, directed by Mona Fastvold, stars Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin Mckenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, and David Cale. It will be in select theaters on Christmas Day.

