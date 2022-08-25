The Umbrella Men: Trailer Drops For South African Heist Comedy

The trailer has dropped for the upcoming International premiere of the South African caper heist comedy feature film, The Umbrella Men, selected for Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)set for September 10th, 2022, as a selection of the international arm of its Contemporary World Cinema slate.

The Umbrella Men is directed by John Barker (Bunny Chow: Know Thyself, Isibaya) and is written by Barker and Philip Roberts, and stars the captivating talents of Jaques Da Silva, Shamilla Miller (Love Lies and Hybrids), Keenan Arrison (Atlantis) and Bronte Snell (Atlantis). Produced by Joel Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Themba Mfebe and Barker, The Umbrella Men draws inspiration and comparisons to critical and audience favorites in this incredible ensemble genre including: The LadyKillers, Set It Off, The Inside Man, Sexy Beast, The Italian Job, and Ocean's Eleven, among others.

An incredible cinematic ride, embracing the best of caper heist comedy set in the colourful and culture-rich Bo-Kaap area of Cape Town "The Umbrella Men," is a must-see TIFF film. "The Umbrella Men" follows a troupe of musicians who are forced to rob a bank during the city's Carnival in an effort to save their beloved nightclub – spiritual home to their whole community. The music is written by South African Jazz pianist extraordinaire Kyle Shepard. The Toronto International Film Festival for 2022 will be hosting an abundance of content from different regions and countries, including The Umbrella Men in those ranks.