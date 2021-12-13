The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: First Image and Summary

If there is one movie from Lionsgate that needs to be on your radar, it is The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. We got to see some footage from this movie during the presentation at CinemaCon, and it looks fantastic. So it's lovely to see that Lionsgate finally released some stuff from the film. They released six official images and a summary, while IMP Awards got their hands on a poster. We're finally getting the first trailer tomorrow as well, and in terms of early 2022 releases? This one is right at the top of my list.

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It will be released on April 22, 2022.