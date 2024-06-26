Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the union

The Union: First Trailer, Poster, And Images Have Been Released

Netflix has released the first trailer, poster, and images for The Union. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry and will stream to Netflix on August 16th.

Netflix has released the trailer, poster, and images for The Union, yet another movie with an impressive cast and a plot that looks about as generic as possible. Some bad guys stole the identities of all of the spies out undercover, and they have to get it back, or people will die. If that sounds familiar to you, then you might have recently watched Skyfall because that is pretty much, word for word, the plot of one of the best of the Daniel Craig era Bond films. If you're a Mission: Impossible fan, the idea of stealing a list like this was also part of the plot of the first film. So, it's not exactly the most original premise aside from giving it a more comedic twist and adding in the fact that the two leads knew each other when they were teenagers. Either way, this looks like something we have all seen before, and we'll have to see if it is one of the rare Netflix films that actually manages to make an impact. There's nothing wrong with making something incredibly generic, but the problem with Netflix films like this is that budgets are ridiculous. If they budgeted this one well, they have a chance.

The Union: Summary, Cast List

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he's the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons. It will stream to Netflix on August 16, 2024.

