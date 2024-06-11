Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot: New Poster And Trailer Ahead Of Annecy Preview

Dreamworks and Universal have dropped a new trailer and poster for The Wild Robot ahead of its preview at the Annecy Film Festival.

Article Summary Dreamworks unveils a striking The Wild Robot trailer and poster.

An in-depth preview is scheduled for Annecy Film Festival exposure.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble voice cast.

Director Chris Sanders helms, set for a September 27th launch.

Dreamworks is looking like the studio to watch in terms of animation this year, and isn't that a weird world to be living in? While Pixar looks like it's going down a weird hole of only focusing on establishing IP, prequels, and sequels, and Illumination is still doing its own thing over there, Dreamworks continues to bounce between putting out great work and mediocre work. So, while most people will be talking about Inside Out 2, Moana 2, or even Transformers One, it's The Wild Robot that we should be keeping an eye on. This film looks like it might be one of the best things that Dreamworks has put out in a very long time. The film will be previewed at the Annecy Film Festival, but today, Universal dropped a new trailer and poster for the film, and it looks incredible. Put this movie directly in front of my eyes; thank you.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!