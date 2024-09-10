Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot: Tickets On Sale, The Final Trailer, And 4 Posters

Tickets for The Wild Robot are officially on sale so Dreamworks and Universal have released the final trailer and four new posters.

Dreamworks hopes The Wild Robot will join the ranks of recent animated hits like Inside Out 2.

The Wild Robot, based on Peter Brown's beloved novel, follows a robot adapting to life on an uninhabited island.

The film features an impressive cast including Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Hamill, releasing September 27th.

September continues to look very promising for animation, and The Wild Robot is one of the big reasons for that. Dreamworks has been a bit hit and miss for the last couple of years, but this movie looks like it might be one of the strongest entries the studio has put out in quite a while. Pixar showed that there is still a large audience for good animation out there, and they will support your film if it resonates. Now Paramount and Dreamworks are both trying to do the same this month. Tickets for The Wild Robot are officially on sale, and we have the final trailer and four new posters.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

