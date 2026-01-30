Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Clip, Movies | Tagged: prime video, The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew: Huge Action Scene From Film Released

One of the main action scenes from the new film, The Wrecking Crew, has been released online. The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Article Summary The Wrecking Crew, starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

A huge action scene from The Wrecking Crew has been released online to hype up the film's debut.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film skips theaters despite its strong cast and blockbuster appeal.

Prime Video's choice to avoid a theatrical release is a head-scratcher for this big-budget action comedy.

The Wrecking Crew is a new action film starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. It is now streaming on Prime Video, and unfortunately, not playing in theaters. It is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, and Morena Baccarin. Jonathan Tropper wrote the script, which instantly piques my interest. Why are they skipping theaters in the doldrums of January and February, when they may have had a real shot at making a buck or two off this? That's a mystery. Prime Video has released one of the film's main action set pieces online today.

The Wrecking Crew Synopsis

In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface, and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way.

The Wrecking Crew is a perfect example of the mystifying decision-making process Amazon uses to determine which of these original films head to theaters and which do not. How could they not see the opportunity to throw a buddy action-comedy starring two actors who have made big box-office dollars before, during a time when theaters are desperate for content, and people are looking for a reason to go to theaters? This could have opened to $20-30 million easily. It could have bombed, sure. But I doubt there would be much risk for them in trying over the next eight weeks. It's very frustrating to see this type of film go straight to Prime Video, with all this money poured into it so it would look great on the biggest screen possible, only for people to watch it on their phones. Or on a plane. Ugh.

The Wrecking Crew is now streaming on Prime Video.

