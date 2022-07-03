Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale Reveals Two Roles Cut from Film

While there are those within the MCU who jokingly spoil some plot points of their projects, like Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, a newcomer to the universe Christian Bale revealed two characters that were already introduced in Eitri (Peter Dinklage) and the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) won't be appearing in the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder. Eitri forged Stormbreaker for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) while the Grandmaster held him captive during the events of Ragnarok (2017). The actor spoke with Entrevista Cine about playing the villain Gorr, the God Butcher, in the Taika Waititi film.

"What a cast with such talent with Chris, who's just a wonderful bloke and just sort of humiliating to be around him constantly," Bale said. "He was so welcoming, inviting, such a good guy, and wonderful actor. Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson were just fantastic as well. Taika really created just a really good cast, and everybody else who I'm not mentioning as well. I got to work with Peter Dinklage, who's not in the final film. He's fantastic. I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, and he's not in the final film either as you see a lot of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though It's beautiful, brilliant stuff."

The film follows the title character as he tries to enlist the help of allies Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman), who's revealed to be able to wield Mjolnir to become Mighty Thor, to battle Gorr, who intends to make the gods extinct. Portman makes her first physical return to the MCU since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Archival footage of her from the film was used in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, with the actress providing a brief vocal cameo. Thor: Love & Thunder, which also stars Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, comes to theaters on July 8. For more on Bale's comments working on the film, the makeup process for Gorr, Waititi, and more, you can check out the video below.