Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth Was "Bored" After Thor 2

Regarding Marvel movies, there are a few things that fans agree on, but when it comes to the weaker entries into the franchise, there tend to be some reoccurring titles that keep coming up. One of those titles is Thor The Dark World, one of the bigger messes that Marvel has made, which is made all the more amusing because it became one of, the more important movies by the end of phase three. It turns out that we weren't the only ones who weren't exactly thrilled with how that movie turned out. Chris Hemsworth did a retrospective of his career with Spiderhead and Thor: Love and Thunder coming out with Vanity Fair. He spoke about how bored he was with the character until Taika Waititi came in and dismantled everything from the ground up.

I wasn't stoked with what I'd done in Thor 2, you know, I was a little disappointed in what I'd done. I didn't think I grew the character in any way, I didn't think I showed an audience something unexpected and different. And then when Ragnarok came along, out of my own sort frustration of what I had done, and this is not on any other director or anyone this is my own performance, I really wanted to break the mould and I said this to Taika and I think the conversation we had was I said "I'm really bored of Thor" and he said "Yeah, I'm really bored of Thor too." And then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction. And so, we just dismantled the character. We wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable. We wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he'd been in before and also have the humor come through. You know, I had a great relationship with Taika and we had a great sense of humor and banter with us and I thought, let's make sure we cram that into this space and the character he played of Korg then was there, so it was kind of a lot of.. it was him and I improvising and him and I as our most truthful version of ourselves.

