New TMNT Mutant Mayhem Poster Released, New Trailer Next Week

TMNT fans were surprised this morning with the second poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and word that a new trailer will be debuting next week. That means fans seeing Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will get a new look at the film. We told you about the stellar voice cast a little bit ago. Micah Abbey will voice Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. will voice Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu will play Leonar, and Brady Noon will voice Raphael in this new animated film, with Seth Rogen voicing Bebop, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

TMNT Fans Are Getting More Excited

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." Rogen is producing the film for his Point Grey Pictures along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (Mitchells Vs. The Machines).

I have to give the TMNT fan base more credit, as I thought that the more teenage-sounding Turles and the animation style would turn most off, but happily, everyone I have been talking to is just excited. It is also coming out two days earlier, on August 2nd. That is no doubt because they want to grab some money before getting smoked by The Meg 2 on August 4th.

