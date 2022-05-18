Tom Cruise Wasn't Going to Allow Top Gun: Maverick To Go To Streaming

When COVID-19 hit, studios approached the pandemic in very different ways. Some studios began to pivot to streaming either by moving to VOD or taking advantage of the fact that they already had their own streaming services. Other studios just delayed everything under the sun and hoped for the best. That seemed to be more or less the case for Paramount and even more so when it came to anything starring Tom Cruise. This month, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting the big screen after many COVID-related delays, and Cruise was at Cannes, answering some questions about his career and whether or not he ever thought about releasing the movie on streaming (via Variety). He said that he never did and that he makes movies for the big screen.

"That's not going to happen. Ever," Cruise said during a wide-ranging talk about his work at the festival. Cruise explained further, "I've spent a lot of time with theater owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen]." The actor said he called movie theater owners with a message: "Please, I know what you're going through. Just know we are making 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun' is coming out. … I make movies for the big screen."

Cruise has also said that he's one of those actors that will pull a hat down around his face and go into screenings of movies to watch them with the public. So far, Top Gun: Maverick has been met with a bunch of critical acclaim, but there isn't any telling whether or not that is going to transfer to box office numbers. Right now, Paramount is trying to wrap up the next two entries in the Mission: Impossible series, which have been kneecapped by a massive ballooning budget and COVID-related delay after delay.

Summary: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It will be released on May 27, 2022.