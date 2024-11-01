Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, sony pictures, tom hardy, venom, venom: the last dance

Tom Hardy Says Venom's Story Was Always Intended To Be A Trilogy

Venom: The Last Dance star Tom Hardy says that if the franchise was received well, it was always intended to spawn a trilogy.

Article Summary Tom Hardy confirms Venom was always meant to be a thrilling trilogy if successful.

Venom: The Last Dance wraps up Eddie Brock and Venom's cinematic journey.

Tom Hardy discusses character evolution and trilogy planning strategies.

Despite mixed reviews, Venom: The Last Dance earns over $175 million globally.

The recent film Venom: The Last Dance is set to be the grand finale of the Venom trilogy, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock. And during a recent interview with Collider, Hardy revealed that the trilogy was always part of the plan, though its continuation depended on the success of each installment.

The actor tells the site, "We always knew it was a trilogy, but these things are built on the success of each one — so, whether or not they greenlight the next one, obviously. But we still have to write the next one whilst we're on the first, and when we're on the second one, we're writing the third. In order to chart a course, you have to pre-empt that it's going to be successful, if that makes sense." He then added, "We were thinking about the evolution and the trajectory of the characters and how to spin it, whilst also, after each one, having a reappraisal and a wash-up of what worked, what could we do better? What didn't work? What did people like? What did we like? How can we finesse? Where do we need to go next? It's a bit of all of that."

Venom: The Last Dance Reception and Box Office Performance

The trilogy's journey began with the first film, which introduced audiences to Eddie Brock's tumultuous relationship with the symbiote Venom. The second installment, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, built upon this foundation, pitting Eddie and Venom against the formidable Carnage. Venom: The Last Dance picks up with Eddie Brock and Venom on the run, hunted by both their worlds. As the net closes in, they face a devastating decision that will bring their journey to a dramatic conclusion.

As of now, the film hasn't proven to be a massive hit through its critical reception (currently holding a 36% approval rating via Rotten Tomatoes); however, it has still managed to garner over $175 million worldwide. For those of you who have witnessed Venom: The Last Dance, did it live up to your expectations? Sound off in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!