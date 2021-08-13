Tom Hardy: Sony is "Really Pleased" With Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was just delayed a further three weeks due to rising COVID-19 numbers, but despite all of these false starts, it sounds like Sony Pictures is actually pretty happy with the movie. Venom was critically savaged for not being very good, but it made over $800 million at the worldwide box office and also spawned a very interesting fanbase. Said fanbase seems to be the one's that the second movie is targeting, what with all of the domestic relationship jokes straight out of 2018 Tumblr and AO3. There is a decent chance that the movie could get delayed again because there is a more than decent chance that things are going to get worse before they get better, but we have a release date of October 15th for now. Star Tom Hardy spoke to Esquire about the fact that they are already talking about a third movie because Sony is so happy with the way the second came out.

"I'm thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time," he says. Later, when I ask him if he and Marcel will also be writing the story for the third, he turns coy: "A third won't be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with number two."

When it comes to the Sony Marvel movies, it's a little unclear what universe they take place in. There has been some evidence that both Venom movies and even Morbius could occur in some form of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man universe. When it comes to crossover, Hardy literally pulled out a vape and took a long draw while giving his answer.

"I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity," he says, drawing on his vape. "I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that. ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW "Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

The Marvel universe seems to be moving in the direction of a multiverse which means that anything and everything could be canon. All they need to do is say that the Sony movies take place in the Raimi universe. That this is part of the great MCU multiverse that is possibly getting explored in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and hinted at in Loki. The DC universe did the leg work in getting people into the idea interconnected multiverse [thanks, CW!], and now it's Marvel's turn. We'll see if it ends up working out for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, starsTom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It will be released in theaters on October 15, 2021.